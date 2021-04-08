NORTON — Besides a $41 million Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion for three major projects, residents at Saturday’s annual town election will decide on far-reaching changes to local government and a select board race.
Voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the middle school.
In what is being viewed as a historic decision on town government, voters will decide whether to adopt a new charter.
A nine-member commission developed the charter, which is an outline for local government, following about two years of study and input.
Under the plan, the five-member select board would be eliminated and a seven-member elected council would become the town’s legislative branch, replacing town meeting.
The town manager would gain more authority over town departments and appoint members of committees and boards and perform other duties now undertaken by select board members.
Also, the finance committee would be replaced by a five-member committee appointed by council members. Three of the committee members would be town councilors.
Also, the elected housing authority would become appointed.
The proposed changes would modernize town government, producing a more efficient, more representative form of governing, commission members say.
“The board hasn’t weighed in as a group on the recommendations of the Charter Commission, other than to recognize the tremendous effort they’ve put in,” select board Chair Jack Conway said. “We have our personal opinions, but I feel it’s best we let the voters voices be heard at the ballot rather than our own.”
In the only race on the ballot, Christine Deveau, incumbent Megan Artz and Frank Parker are vying for two three-year terms on the select board.
Artz defeated Parker in a special election in September to fill a vacancy.
The other seat is open because Brad Bramwell decided not to run for a fifth term.
Nobody is officially running for two planning board seats held by Joe Fernandes and Oren Sigal, or for water/sewer commission.
Those open spots can be filled by write-in candidates.
There have been rallies and many signs for and against the charter and debt exclusion, and for candidates on the ballot.
“The town common has seen quite a few rallies,” Conway said.
Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst predicts from 4,000 to 5,000 of the town’s roughly 13,700 voters will turn out.
