NORTON — The loss of two local police officers this year, Deputy Chief Thomas Petersen and Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses, deeply impacted the town, and efforts are underway to honor their legacies.
This Friday night, the Norton High School football game is being dedicated to the lives and families of Petersen and Desfosses.
Also, a charitable foundation has been set up in Petersen’s name by a group of his family, supporters, co-workers and friends.
“We have just brought the C2 Foundation live this weekend and we are very much looking forward to supporting the Norton community in Tommy’s memory with lots of events and generosity,” his wife, Michelle Petersen, said. “Our hope is to keep his legacy of service and commitment alive.”
The name of the foundation comes from C2 being Petersen’s police call number.
Norton football will salute Petersen and Desfosses with a tribute at the game, and the press box overlooking the football field is slated to be dedicated to Petersen, who was an assistant coach for the team. The coaches’ perch is above the press box.
“Tommy loved nothing more than coaching Norton High School for 10 amazing years,” his wife said. “They are expecting hundreds of his former players at the game.”
Petersen remained involved with the team after being promoted the town’s first deputy police chief a year ago.
The team in September honored Petersen, who died in July after a sudden illness, by wearing a C2 decal on their helmets.
“He not only bled blue but he bled Lancer purple,” Police Chief Brian Clark had said. “He loved the football team.”
The team already had S4 decals on their helmets from last season in honor of Desfosses, who headed the police department’s detective division and who died of COVID-19 in January.
Both officers played on the team in high school, and Petersen later coached his sons Matt and Nick.
Petersen also coached Norton Pop Warner for about 10 years and was a vice president of the program.
“We are honored that the 1st and Ten Norton Football Boosters and Coach Artz and Norton Football are honoring both Stephen Desfosses and Tommy with helmet stickers and this special night,” Michelle Petersen said.
Rob McCoy, a teacher at Norton High School who formerly coached with Petersen, reached out to his family to get the foundation off the ground.
McCoy, Petersen said, “wanted to make sure that no one forgot who Tommy was and what his core values were.”
A cornhole tourney and golf tourney are being planned by the foundation.
“We are also looking for sponsors to help the foundation support community needs in Norton,” Petersen said. “The foundation also hopes to support scholarships and help with financial hardships in the future. The Norton community, businesses and friends and family have been extremely generous and we can’t wait to help support others as Tommy would frequently do.”
To sponsor events or donate, contact the foundation by email at info@thec2foundation.com or visit thec2foundation.com.
