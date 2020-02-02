MANSFIELD — A Norton woman died early Sunday after she drove off Interstate 95 North and into a utility pole, guardrail and sign in the Mansfield rest area.
The 34-year-old woman, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital after the 4:45 a.m. single-car accident, according to state police.
On arrival, state police found the victim’s 2012 Honda Accord had crashed into a guardrail.
Firefighters from Mansfield and North Attleboro responded to the scene.
The victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by state troopers at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
Investigators cleared the accident scene about 2 1/2 hours after the accident was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.