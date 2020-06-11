Norton woman, Mansfield man find connection as a mother and a son at Attleboro protest

ATTLEBORO
When protesters at Capron Park knelt for a moment of silence Sunday during a Black Lives Matter rally, Joyce Lewis found herself alone at the front of the crowd.
Distanced from many of the other protesters, she knelt down on both knees and removed the mask she was wearing.
She placed the cardboard sign she carried all morning in front of her — the one that read, “When George Floyd cried out mama … all mothers were alerted.”
And then she waited.
The crowd of about 300 knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of Floyd, a black man who died last month after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for that duration of time. In his final moments, Floyd was captured on video crying out for help, saying, “I can’t breathe” and “mama.”
A few minutes into the kneeling memorial, members of the Attleboro crowd decided to break the silence and start a call and response, offering names of black individuals killed directly or indirectly through police action over the last decade.
“George Floyd.” “Breonna Taylor.” “Sandra Bland.” “Philando Castile.” “Eric Garner.” “Freddie Gray.”
Lewis offered up two of her own who were not killed by police: Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old African American who was shot by a white neighborhood watch coordinator in Florida in 2012 as he walked home from a nearby convenience store; and Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman in the area.
Lewis listened and reflected on the other names called. Her white skin and bright white short hair contrasted with the black jacket she donned in line with the protest’s recommended attire.
And then, when a lull broke through the chants, something else came to mind.
“It came to me what George Floyd had said, which was, ‘mama,’” the 70-year-old Norton woman said. Lewis is married to a black man and has two black children.
“When I heard him call out ‘mama,’ it struck me,” she said. “It hit a chord because of the fear I have for my own children and my husband.”
So, she called it out and people responded. She called again, her voice cracking, and then broke down in tears. The crowd moved forward with another chant, this time continuous: “No justice. No peace.”
“All of a sudden someone on my left came over and wrapped his arms around me and kissed me on my head,” Lewis said. “He just held me really tight.”
What happened next was captured through powerful images by Andrew Heller Photography and spread around the Attleboro area on social media.
Dakota Walker, a 34-year-old black Mansfield resident, came and knelt next to her.
Lewis said she didn’t know who had joined her and thought it was her 27-year-old son Christian, who had accompanied her to the protest but had gone off to join friends. When she looked up and realized it wasn’t, she was blown away by the kindness and love of the stranger.
“I said, ‘I thought you were my son,’” Lewis said. “And he said, ‘I am your son.’”
Later he called her “mom.”
Walker said he noticed Lewis when he arrived at the protest with his girlfriend and a few friends, ready to join in the local efforts pushing for more equality. He saw her bright white hair as electrifying.
“There was an energy flowing through her,” he said after.
When he heard Lewis scream “mama,” something in him broke. His own voice cracked as he reflected on what that meant to him and responded in line with the crowd. And then he looked over and saw Lewis crying.
“I have such a strong connection with my mother and I knew the pain she must’ve been feeling,” he said. “I wanted her to feel comforted and to know she wasn’t alone.”
So, he walked over from where he was kneeling and embraced her. The pair remained tethered together through the rest of the protest.
Later, when Lewis introduced Walker to her son, who he had wrongfully presumed was white, Walker felt the impact of that moment even more.
“I realized she must’ve dealt with situations where she felt fear because of the color of her own son’s skin,” he said. “That meant more to me than just another mom calling out.”
They exchanged contact information and a few days later, Walker reached out to check on how Lewis was doing. She was watching Floyd’s funeral on TV. He was at work and asked if there was a large turnout.
Both exchanged sentiments that something needs to come from all the protests that have followed Floyd’s death and that they could work together to make it happen. They floated ideas of attending another protest in North Attleboro together. They talked about hosting get-togethers with family and friends to bring their two worlds closer together.
“I can see us being like family after this,” Walker said. “It’s something I never even expected, to meet her there. That never happened to me before. But she has a great energy and personality and spirit. She probably doesn’t understand that she was there for me that day, too.”
Both have histories in activism.
Walker’s aunts run the National Black Doll Museum of History and Culture in Mansfield. One of them joined him at the Mansfield Black Lives Matter protest last week, too. Walker said he hadn’t personally taken a big role in activism, but something this time around is pushing him to do more.
He spoke at both the Mansfield and Attleboro protests, notably confronting Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux during the mayor’s remarks Sunday.
“Her feet are tired,” Walker said of his aunt. “She’s been doing this forever. My grandmother took those same pictures and said those same words. So now I’m trying to move forward with it. It’s my time.”
Lewis said her first experiences with racism occurred young as well. Her family regularly participated in a sort of exchange program that invited city children to spend summers in more rural areas through a host family.
When a young black girl joined her family for a summer in her hometown of Sturbridge, Lewis saw the girl harassed with racial slurs by people Lewis considered friends. Her father stood up for the girl and set the tone for the family thereafter.
Later, Lewis lived in Cambridge during the desegregation of schools and the busing movement in Boston in the late 1970s. Dating a different black man at the time, Lewis said she found that the same white police officers who were hired to escort black students to their schools in South Boston would later direct racist slurs at her and her boyfriend. After that she said she knew racism and privilege were pervasive and systemic.
But both Lewis and Walker said they try to fight those problems through connections and love.
It’s also what brought them so tightly together Sunday.
Walker said he hopes the photos, and now their story, inspire people to push forward in the fight for equality.
“That was more than a black-and-white thing,” he said. “It was a mother feeling a certain way, and a son feeling a certain way. And that’s our bond right there. I think it shows the collectiveness of human beings. This is just human-to-human. That’s universal. It’s peace and love. That’s a picture of the world I want to see.”
