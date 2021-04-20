As a judge began to read the verdict at a murder trial of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, Dakota Walker felt his body go tense.
In many ways, it was a reflection of the year prior.
The 34-year-old Mansfield native led several local protests last summer as the Floyd’s death sparked a reexamination of racism and policing across the nation. Floyd, who is Black, died last May as Chauvin, a now-former officer who is white, knelt on his neck for about 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd gasped that he couldn’t breathe and onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off.
As the judge read the jury’s guilty verdict Tuesday for second-degree unintentional murder, Walker said he let out a small gasp of relief. A second guilty verdict for third-degree murder, another sigh. And the third, for second-degree manslaughter, left Walker stunned.
“It was definitely very emotional,” he said Tuesday night. “It was looking very unlikely it was going to be all three, or even any for that matter. The war isn’t won with this issue, but this battle was won.”
Walker said he hopes the momentum that rose from Floyd’s death will not stop just because of a guilty verdict, and will lead to more police reform and the reexamination of similar cases where Black individuals were killed by police.
He said many times it appears evidence presented is “pushed out the door, like it’s never spoken of.”
“This one right here, they did justice,” he said. “But just for justice it took something this crazy to happen. It took so much video footage and so many witnesses and protests, just for this. I don’t think it should take all of that.
“Twenty times this man said he couldn’t breathe, and that still wasn’t enough for some people. Nobody expected a good outcome from this. We expected it to happen like it always does. Until guilty was said, I was still hopeless for part of it.”
But with that guilty verdict in hand, Walker said he hopes Floyd’s case can become a benchmark used to evaluate unlawful police conduct.
He wants to see that applied retroactively, citing the police shootings of Breonna Taylor and Daunte Wright within the last year as examples of Black lives still waiting for justice.
“Are we waiting for the next thing to happen, or are we going to go and see where this has happened and justice was not got?” he said. “It is not an even scale now. It’s a sigh of relief, but the blindfold is still on. But hopefully with this people can see a sliver in that blindfold, and we can still see hope and a way to change.”
He also hopes the bonds made over a summer of protests will remain.
On Tuesday night, he texted Joyce Lewis, another protester he met at an Attleboro rally, to share in the relief together.
A photo of Walker and Lewis, then strangers, gained rapid recognition because of the contrast it presented: Walker, a young Black man, embracing Lewis, an older white woman with bright blonde hair.
The pair found solace, and friendship, in each other after Lewis yelled out some of Floyd’s last words, “Mama!,” and broke down at the Attleboro protest. Lewis said Floyd’s last words stung her as a mother of two Black sons. Walker saw a mother in pain and pictured his own.
On Tuesday, Lewis said the verdict left her with a mix of relief and anxiety.
She remembered watching Floyd’s funeral last June soon after she and Walker met.
“The funeral, even though it was an ending, it was an ending that felt unfinished,” the 71-year-old Norton woman said. “Now it feels like it’s come to a head, and it’s almost finished. There is still so much more to be done.”
Lewis said she turned off Chauvin’s trial halfway through because it got to be too much.
“So many times, just seeing the video and the still shots and (Floyd’s) face, and hearing him cry out again and again ... I couldn’t watch anymore,” she said.
Still, on Tuesday she tuned into the outcome with the same uneasiness she felt this summer.
“I’m just so afraid. What’s the next thing that’s going to happen?” Lewis said, wondering if celebrations Tuesday night would end with a confrontation with police.
“This country, we’re so broken. Putting Chauvin in jail isn’t going to do anything for the next cop who puts their knee on someone’s neck, or pulls out their gun instead of a taser, or pulls someone over for a petty warrant or for having an air freshener hanging from their rearview mirror,” she said. “Everything from the top down has to change.”
But on Tuesday, she and Walker did share a moment of relief together.
“What was lost, gave something to her and I from this,” Walker said of their friendship.
Almost at the same time, the pair of once-strangers texted the other a single word as the verdict came in.
“Guilty.”
It was enough.
“Thank you, God,” Lewis wrote back.
“Amen,” Walker said.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.