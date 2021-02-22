ATTLEBORO -- A Norton woman was placed on probation Monday after pleading guilty to drunken driving in a single-car crash five months ago.
Linda J. Zarek-O’Connor, 54, of 27 Smith St., in Norton, admitted in Attleboro District Court to being intoxicated when she struck a parked car on Smith Street a short distance from her home in September.
She pleaded guilty to a first-offense drunken driving charge, which was reduced from a second offense, and was placed on probation for two years.
As part of the plea bargain agreement, she has agreed not to seek reinstatement of her license.
