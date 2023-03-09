james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

NORTON -- A local woman has been sentenced to two years’ probation after admitting to a fentanyl peddling charge in Attleboro District Court.

Cheryl Hampe, 67, of Norton Glen Apartments off Route 123, was also ordered last week to submit to random drug tests, according to court records.

