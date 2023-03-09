NORTON -- A local woman has been sentenced to two years’ probation after admitting to a fentanyl peddling charge in Attleboro District Court.
Cheryl Hampe, 67, of Norton Glen Apartments off Route 123, was also ordered last week to submit to random drug tests, according to court records.
Hampe and her husband, Kris Hampe, 60, were arrested last August following an undercover investigation.
Police say they found 64 bags of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3,000 in the Hampes’ car.
The case against Cheryl Hampe was continued without a finding for two years with probation after she admitted police had sufficient evidence to convict of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to court records.
The charge was reduced from trafficking in fentanyl and a conspiracy charge was dismissed.
Kris Hampe was sentenced in December to six months of a one-year jail term with the balance suspended for two years with probation.
