NORTON — A worker at the TPC Boston golf club suffered severe cuts to his foot while operating a stump grinder Thursday morning.
The 31-year-old man, whose name was not released, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to fire officials.
Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said the man was grinding down a stump on the course off Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) when the mishap occurred about 8:45 a.m.
The man was wearing boots but still suffered severe cuts, Keene said, adding the accident is under investigation.
The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration was notified as standard procedure, Keene said.
