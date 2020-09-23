NORTON — Norton Youth Soccer issued a statement Wednesday about the COVID-19 exposure of a player at their opening day last weekend but offered no details of the circumstances.
The statement said the organization “is following all of the protocols and guidelines as provided by Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association, which are based on the guidelines and recommendations from” state and federal health agencies.
It cited guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the state Department of Public Health.
The statement, issued by Nick Johnson, president, risk manager and COVID-19 safety officer, said the organization has “no further comment on specific situations/circumstances.”
The player is a student at the Nourse Elementary School. School officials have quarantines staff and students who had close contact with him in addition to fellow soccer team players who attend the Solmonese Elementary School.
In addition, areas of the Nourse School the student used were closed off so they could be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected according to health protocols, school officials said.
The school department was notified of the student’s test result Sunday, according to school Superintendent Joseph Baeta, a day after opening day for Norton Youth Soccer.
