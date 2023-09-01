George Burgess

Retired Norton Fire Chief George Burgess bows his head during the town fire department’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony in 2010.

 Sun Chronicle file photo

NORTON — Former longtime fire chief George Burgess, one of the most well-known and popular officials in town history, died Friday at age 84.

“The Norton Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Fire Chief George Burgess. Chief Burgess passed away peacefully this afternoon. Please keep Chief Burgess and the entire Burgess family in your thoughts,” the fire department announced Friday night on its Facebook page.