NORTON — Former longtime fire chief George Burgess, one of the most well-known and popular officials in town history, died Friday at age 84.
“The Norton Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Fire Chief George Burgess. Chief Burgess passed away peacefully this afternoon. Please keep Chief Burgess and the entire Burgess family in your thoughts,” the fire department announced Friday night on its Facebook page.
Burgess was forced to retire as fire chief in August 2004 when he turned 65, the mandatory retirement age.
He was chief in Norton for more than 30 years.
“George was a Norton legend,” former longtime town official Bill Gouveia said Friday night. “He was dedicated, he was tough, and he loved this town.”
“He was a throwback to a different era,” Gouveia added. “He was as Norton as Norton gets, although he would tell you he was a Chartley guy.”
Comments added to the fire department’s Facebook page expressed similar sentiments.
“He was a legend. Definitely be missed,” said one post from FSM Landscaping in Norton.
Burgess became a local call firefighter at the age of 13 and served just one year as a professional firefighter before assuming the chief’s post.
Under Burgess’s watch, the fire department was at the forefront of emergency medical services, first with emergency medical technicians known more commonly as EMTs, then with paramedics.
“You couldn’t ask for a more dedicated town servant than Chief Burgess,” former fire chief Paul Schleicher told The Sun Chronicle in a story on Burgess a decade ago. “He lived and died the fire service. They don’t make them like that anymore.”