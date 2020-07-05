Norton's MOMS Club disbands after national organization strikes against anti-racism message

NORTON — It seemed to be a new social media trend. Moms found a way to come together during stay-at-home orders by individually posing for photo collages with positive messages for teachers and essential workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Each family held up paper with one word that, when put together with a dozen others, formed a single sentence of support.
Dozens of collages were reposted by the International MOMS Club, a 37-year-old organization with hundreds of chapters across the country and over 20,000 followers on Facebook.
But then the parent chapter refused a photo collage by a California group that carried a different sentiment.
“We. Stand. With. All. Moms. And. Pledge. That. Racial. Discrimination. Will. Stop. With. Our Kids,” the June 5 image read.
Uproar ensued.
The international organization said its non-profit status prevents it from publishing messages of a political nature.
“This would definitely be considered political, because of how the anti-racism message has been twisted by others,” a memo to members read.
Another message continued: “And, graphics like that collage … imply that our members have been racists before now. The MOMS Club has never been a racist organization and never will be. To imply otherwise is not acceptable.”
But hundreds of members found the excuse lacking and their chapters have since disbanded from the organization in protest.
Norton’s chapter wasn’t too far behind.
Club President Jenny Smith said an official process to disband is under way, but said the entire board resigned last week, effectively rendering the club non-existent.
“I think it’s disappointing but it is what it is,” Smith, 32, said.
After internal board discussions and a poll of the group’s 60 members didn’t quite reach a unanimous decision, Smith said the board felt this was the only way forward.
“Do we really want to align with this organization and the stance they’re continuing to take?” the Attleboro mom said. “By doing this, they’re making certain moms not feel included and comfortable in a club where they should feel included and comfortable. That’s not what I want MOMS Club to be about.”
An unnamed representative of MOMS Club of North Attleboro said they are also in the process of disbanding but declined comment. Foxboro’s MOMS Club did not respond to an email last week.
According to organization bylaws, a chapter can still continue if other members step up to assume leadership positions.
But two other members of the Norton club are hoping local moms will instead follow their efforts to create what they say will be a more inclusive group.
Carly Boice said there was no way for her to ignore the California controversy.
Not privy to the internal board discussions, Boice waited to see how the Norton chapter would act but, after a few days, decided to move forward alone.
“Our clubs are used to rallying around moms when they have a greater need,” the 48-year-old Haitian woman wrote in a resignation letter to the Norton board. “Right now, our POC moms are going through even more hardship than usual. It’s our duty to now rally around them and give that extra level of support.”
Boice said she joined the club last year after meeting Smith at a local library. After a rough pregnancy, she was looking for more support and soon found friends and a way to get involved with community service.
“I was starting to find a place for my family to grow,” the Attleboro resident said.
But in recent weeks, Boice said she reconsidered ways in which the club felt archaic and perhaps unwelcoming to people from diverse backgrounds.
MOMS Club stands for “Moms Offering Moms Support” and primarily offers a chance for stay at home mothers to organize play dates and community service with their children.
Some local chapters bend those guidelines to welcome working moms, but Boice and another member said a national bylaw restricting meetings and group functions to daylight hours only made it hard for them to partake.
Corina Pfeffer, who joined the group four years ago, said she often missed out on weekday activities that coincided with her work schedule.
In later talks with club alumni, she discovered moms whose kids have “graduated” from the club after reaching school age (and therefore unable to attend daytime activities), who still had interest in continued membership.
She wants a new club to consider early evening or weekend activities as well.
Both women also talked about a lack of diverse representation in the group.
Out of about 60, there were only a handful of moms of color in the Norton group, including Boice from Haiti and Pfeffer from Venezuela, they said.
They said in a predominantly-white area, this is to be expected, but they want to work harder to make sure mothers of different races, religions and sexualities feel welcome in the new group.
Pfeffer said she joined the group during a Google search after moving to Norton in the middle of winter with two kids and no support network.
She was able to get advice on schools, dentists and doctors but also found a circle of friends for both herself and her kids.
“It made this town feel like home for me,” the 33-year-old, who now lives in Mansfield, said. “My sense of belonging came from that network of moms.”
So much so that when other friends emigrated from Venezuela, she encouraged them to follow the same approach — but some didn’t feel so inclined to join.
“I’m the type of person who Googles and accepts the club in the same day, but not everyone is that way,” she said. “I think maybe we need to make it more obvious that, ‘Hey, you would be welcome here, too.’”
Both women said this feels like an opportunity to create a new mothers group that carries a strong diverse representation.
“If we are going to be part of an organization, I want to be with one that I can be at peace with ethically and morally,” Pfeffer said.
“As a mom, the first thing I should have is the humility to admit I can do better. There is racism everywhere, and starting with our kids is one of the best things we can do. Human rights are not political. What’s wrong with knowing this is a problem and making sure it stops with your family?”
They’ve started polling other members for ideas to make the group more welcoming – and Smith is also on board.
“Our club has always been doing great work, but there’s always room for improvement,” she said.
She hopes that will include an invite to moms from other area towns as well.
She said living in Attleboro and not Norton, she had to be voted into the Norton club. It was a quick and easy unanimous vote, but Smith said it felt intimidating and off-putting at first.
“It’s a good chance to look at the whole picture again,” she said.
And Boice said reinventing the group will allow moms to be active in teaching their kids what is right, especially during a defining moment in history.
“International lacked the moral integrity or understanding of the issue we’re fighting for,” she said. “A mom’s club is the exact place where that collage is appropriate. If we can’t as a mom’s group, where is the place?”
