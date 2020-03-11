Norwood Hospital, which serves residents from Attleboro area communities, has put up a medical tent outside of the emergency room for potential future testing of coronavirus cases.
The tent, which was erected Wednesday, is located on the backside of the hospital in the parking lot close to the emergency department.
"We don't want people to be concerned when they see the medical tent. This is a standard practice and hospitals and medical facilities throughout the world are using similar tents for coronavirus testing," hospital president Dr. Salvatore Perla said. "The medical tents are simply meant to limit any potential exposure between individuals suspected of having the coronavirus and patients in other areas of the hospital.
"We have a diverse population of patients from young and old and, sick and healthy, and we are utilizing best practices to keep our community and staff everyone as healthy as possible," he said.
Tests are only being administered to individuals who have been told they need to be tested by local public health officials.
Those who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 are older adults and those with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Residents are asked to continue to monitor updates by visiting the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) website at https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19.
