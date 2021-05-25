ATTLEBORO — What Jennifer Duffy of North Avenue speculated might have been a bear she heard in the early morning hours last week, apparently was a fisher.
Duffy, who lives next to a pond and near Hayward Field, had told The Sun Chronicle she was awakened in the wee hours by screaming outside her bedroom window and when she went out on her deck, she heard rumbling in the brush behind her house.
“I’ve never heard anything like this before from any animal in all my 38 years,” Duffy said, noting a bear had been spotted near her house a couple weeks prior. Duffy was later told by a neighbor it could have been a fisher and she found a video clip of one that she said sounds identical to what she heard.
“This was something that we have never encountered and we have lived here for 20 plus years,” Duffy said, adding that she often sees foxes and coyotes. “This is amazing that there is a fisher cat back there because I have never heard of these being around here.”
Fishers have been making their way into this area the past several years.
They are the second largest member of the weasel family found in Massachusetts; only the river otter is larger. The animals are fierce predators with sharp claws and teeth but are generally shy and elusive and will avoid people, according to MassWildlife.
They can be active day or night but tend to be nocturnal in the summer. They remain active year round and do not hibernate. Their preferred habitat is forest with heavy canopy cove and will use logs, stonewalls and brush piles to rest.
Their primary foods include small rodents, squirrels, rabbits, birds, eggs, fruit, porcupines, and carrion.
They are often called fisher cats but that name is inaccurate as they are neither members of the feline family, nor do they catch fish.
