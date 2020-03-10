The coronavirus has forced officials to close schools, surgical masks are in short supply and panicked buyers have grabbed toilet paper and hand sanitizer off the shelves.
But while many see doom and health officials have warned of a possible pandemic, some are simply shrugging their shoulders and washing their hands. The “media” is whipping people into a frenzy, they say.
“I just think the mainstream media has blown this completely out of proportion,” Kathy Akers, 57, a former Attleboro resident said in a message to The Sun Chronicle.
Like many others who are not worried, Akers sees political motives behind the sudden outbreak of coronavirus.
“Whenever something political is about to happen that the government wants to sweep under the rug, all of a sudden there is a virus — bird flu, swine flu, Zika, Ebola,” she said.
Akers said health officials say the recovery rate is high, except for those of advanced ages.
The John Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering reports that, as of Tuesday afternoon, of the almost 118,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, over 64,000 have recovered.
“I don’t understand all the need for doom and gloom. Take the precautions. People should already be washing their hands and cleaning their houses,” Akers said.
Akers was angry that Boston’s famous St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which she has attended for many years, was cancelled Monday “over a stupid cough and slight fever that may or may not ever happen. The flu is more contagious and more dangerous.”
“If you listen to the mainstream media and some of these idiot politicians, we are all going to die soon,” Akers said, adding the flu is far more dangerous and can kill younger people, too.
Michael Maloney, a Brockton lawyer and a Plainville native, agrees.
“The flu is more dangerous. The flu is more contagious. I think the mainstream media is making a mountain out of a molehill,” Maloney said.
Social media responses to a post on The Sun Chronicle Facebook page asking for opinions of people who are not worried about the virus echoed the comments of Akers and Maloney.
“I’m not concerned about the virus in the least. I am concerned about the hype and hysteria over it. That’s what’s going to get people killed,” Michaela Duquette of Attleboro said in a comment that received 11 “likes.”
“Self hygiene goes along way. If you wash your hands for 20 seconds after each bathroom break before you eat you will not get sick. People all over the world are panicking and the media is not helping at all,” Brian Higgins said.
“Not concerned. I never even get the flu. I am healthy and I wash my hands. I just wish I could take advantage of the cheap airfares and cruise prices right now,” Jennifer Mello of Seekonk said.
