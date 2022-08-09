Some area landscapers are laying off workers as the drought and brown lawns mean less lawn cutting.
There hasn’t been a summer like this in years, they say.
“We’re obviously not mowing as much,” Joe Leland of Leland Landscaping in North Attleboro said. “We usually would cut 20 lawns but had to skip about seven because customers cancelled (Tuesday).”
“It’s definitely been tough,” Leland said. “So far we’ve had no layoffs, but they are getting a little less hours. Usually the month of August is slower. We try to pick up more jobs such as weeding.”
This summer’s hot and dry weather is definitely an aberration.
“It’s been probably at least five years” since a summer has been so dry, Leland said. “Every so often you get years like this.”
So should homeowners be worried that their formerly green lawns have turned into brown stubble? Leland advises them not to fret too much.
“The grass pretty much is dormant like winter. It’s pretty much in hibernation for survival,” he said. “Once we get some water and once it’s fall, it will come back.”
Leland said he’s also making sure his workers are hydrated.
“They’re probably each drinking a gallon of water a day,” he said. “We try to take plenty of breaks and get out earlier because it’s been so hot.”
Phil DiMonte of PGP Landscape in Milford, which works in the Attleboro area, has seen his workforce drop from 14 to about a half-dozen.
“It’s been a tough year,” DiMonte said. “We’ve had to let one guy go a week last month. We’re going to need them in the fall.”
The business has been around since 2015.
“A few years ago it was pretty bad,” DiMonte said. “I would say this is the worst summer since I’ve been in business.”
One saving grace was this past snowy winter and a lot of plowing work.
“We were real busy in the winter,” DiMonte said. “I hope to make up the lost revenue this winter.”
Tim St. Pierre, owner of TSP Lawn Care in Attleboro, paints a similar picture.
“This drought is hurting me and my business dramatically,” St. Pierre said by email, explaining he has had his business three years and only this year decided to make it his full-time job. “The season started off great and was going amazing all the way till we got married, went on our honeymoon, then came back to burnt grass.”
The businessman said he just responded to about a dozen customers who “all messaged me about not cutting grass this week and last week and the week before because it hasn’t grown at all.”
“It’s hurting my business, but more importantly my income at the moment,” St. Pierre said. “It’s definitely not fun right now. I can blast through work in the heat to provide for my family but when there’s no lawns to cut, time to find other work that needs to be done.”
Over at Total Lawn & Landscape at Attleboro Farms in North Attleboro, they’ve also seen a big drop in some of their business.
“Lawn mowing is down 35-40%,” Kris Kieon said. “Typically new lawns tend to slow down this time of year, but we have noticed it being much slower than normal. I think the extreme temperatures are making customers hold off until it really cools down somewhat.”
And more rain falls.
The drought has been taking its toll on area farms as well.
At Anawan Farm in Rehoboth, the sunflowers have wilted. The farm planned to allow pick-your own into September but had to cut that short.
