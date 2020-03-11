Putting out a daily newspaper is always a risky venture, as minor glitches can become major obstacles on presstime. Such an incident occurred at The Sun Chronicle on Tuesday. Because of production problems, The Sun Chronicle had to print off site — at The Providence Journal — on Tuesday. This caused a delay in delivery of the newspaper Tuesday morning to many stores as well as home subscribers. Today’s paper was printed at The Sun Chronicle but an earlier-than normal deadline had to be instituted as the production equipment was being worked on. As a result, today’s newspaper lacks the results of Tuesday’s presidential primary as well as some lottery numbers. We were, however, able to wait for the final result of the MIAA Division 1 State Semifinal basketball action between Mansfield boys’ and Lynn English. You can find that story in Sports, on Page B1.
The Sun Chronicle is grateful for the support of The Providence Journal press and production crew as well as Rhode Island Suburban Newspaper Group Publisher Jody Boucher and Executive Editor Seth Bromley. With their help, we were able to produce the paper — albeit a bit late. And a heartfelt thanks goes out to you, our loyal readers, for your patience.
— Craig Borges, executive editor
