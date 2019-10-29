ATTLEBORO — The city high school is bringing in author, storyteller, and former Attleboro resident Matthew Dicks to conduct a storytelling competition involving teachers and students.
The event is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, and Dicks will also work with faculty and students during the day to sharpen their storytelling skills.
The events are being organized by school committee member David Quinn and English Department head Kelly Reed.
Quinn said he learned about Dicks through a podcast that a friend recommended and was surprised to learn Dicks briefly lived in Attleboro.
Dicks has been featured on NPR’s “moth Radio Hour” and PBS’s “Stories From the Stage.”
He has written several books and musicals and taught at West Hartford High School.
Born in Woonsocket, he grew up in Blackstone.
Quinn said the daytime workshops are for teachers and students while the evening storytelling event is open to the public.
“While we know this will be a fantastic learning experience for our students, we want to share this with our community,” he said. “We think it brings both entertainment and educational value to not just our residents, but also fans of ‘The Moth’ that live in the region.”
