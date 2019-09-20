ATTLEBORO — The president of a marijuana company that had its state licenses suspended after one of the owners was arrested in connection with an illegal pot farm is denying any company involvement in the operation.
“At this time the company would like to make clear that neither the company, its managers, nor any other of its members has any involvement in the...pending charge against Mr. (Mark) Rioux,” Nova Farms LLC President Derek Ross wrote in a letter to the Cannabis Control Commission dated Sept. 4.
Rioux was arrested on Aug. 28 and Nova Farms’ six licenses, which covered recreational and medical marijuana operations in Attleboro and Sheffield, were suspended by the CCC on Sept. 6.
Nova Farms is in the process of renovating a former jewelry factory at 34 Extension St. in Attleboro to house recreational and medical marijuana businesses.
The CCC action will delay, at the very least, the opening of the business, which at one point was scheduled for this summer.
Nova Farms also has special permits from the city council, but the city’s lawyer has advised that no action be taken against the company until the legal process plays out.
Ross’ letter was included in a package of information received by the council from Nova Farms on Sept. 11.
Also received by the council was a letter from Julie Hall, the company’s chief compliance officer and a former city councilor, who said she expects the matter to be settled in the near future.
“We anticipate this to be resolved soon and the suspension lifted so that we may resume operations,” she said.
Ross defended Rioux, a 36-year-old North Attleboro real estate agent, arguing he was only doing his job when he leased warehouses on Eddy Street to Marshall Muir, 39, of Providence.
Muir was arrested on July 17, one day after a police raid found 143 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $570,000 in the warehouses.
He’s been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to violate drug laws to traffick in marijuana. The alleged activity took place after the property was leased and without Rioux’s knowledge, Ross said.
“Mr. Rioux vehemently denies any involvement in illegal activity alleged to have occurred,” he said.
Rioux was charged with conspiracy to violate the narcotics laws to trafficing in marijuana.
A third man, Charles R. Doughty, 41, of Warwick, turned himself in after a warrant was issued and was charged on Sept. 12 with trafficking in marijuana.
All three have pleaded not guilty.
While Ross and Rioux deny a connection to the illegal farm, police claim messages on Muir’s cellphone implicate Rioux.
“The messages show Rioux having direct communication with Muir and indicate that Rioux had direct knowledge of Muir’s intention(s) at the Eddy Street buildings,” according to a police affidavit.
Rioux will not participate in the business until the matter is resolved, Ross told the CCC.
“(He will have) no say or involvement in the day-to-day operations of the company and will surrender his agent registration card,” Ross said.
In addition, Rioux will defer any financial distributions from the company and will not be able to vote on company matters. Ross said if Rioux is convicted he will be removed from the company.
