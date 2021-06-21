ATTLEBORO
Nova Farms is bustling.
At 2:21 p.m. on a recent, sunny weekday, the retail marijuana dispensary was full of customers.
Cars pulled in and out of the parking lot at 34 Extension St. in a continuous stream.
And upstairs, in what was once a jewelry factory, about 100 employees were busy making, inspecting, packaging and shipping a range of cannabis products from gummies, to chocolate bars, to vapes, to joints and blunts.
They don’t sparkle and shine like jewelry, but they’ve brought more than 100 jobs to the city, not to mention $588,000 in the company’s first Host Community Agreement payment.
Another $588,000 will come in from the state government.
That amount equals the 3 percent local sales tax charged at every sale.
All told, that’s $1,176,000 for city coffers.
The host agreement lasts for five years, but the sales tax goes on forever and will supply a much needed additional stream of revenue to the often cash-starved city budget.
The company, which opened about 13 months ago on May 25, 2020, after a delay of about two months due to coronavirus, is running just about as it was first envisioned, Chief Operating Officer Blair Fish said during an interview in his office.
But that didn’t really come to fulfillment until May 29 when Gov. Charlie Baker lifted restrictions and allowed all businesses to open at 100 percent capacity.
“It’s been evolving, we’re getting back to business as usual as it was meant to be,” Fish said.
It was tough at first because it was restricted to curbside sales and managers had to figure out how to do that quickly and efficiently.
When it opened, the company was low on cash after paying their employees for two months without any income.
“It was a tenuous situation for us at first,” Fish said.
But once they got going, the cash started flowing.
He said the first month’s sales were more than expected due to pent up demand, as retail marijuana shops were all closed and had been deemed a “non-essential business” during the pandemic by Baker.
In addition, the store was new, which attracted a lot of new local patrons.
Fish said being “forced to adapt” right away eventually made the whole company better in the way it conducted business.
Instead of a person behind the counter, they had to conduct business outside, which has a number of challenges, including weather.
“It was very complicated at first, but it’s a testament to the team at Nova about their adaptability and perseverance,” Fish said. “It forced us to be better at what we do. I think our team did an outstanding job.”
But even with restrictions, the business did well.
The 3 percent of gross sales equals $588,000, so the total gross in the first year would be somewhere in the vicinity of $20 million.
And the business is expanding.
“We’re in a growth mode right now,” Fish said. “We went from five employees to 270 in five or six months.”
Nova Farms looks to hire employees from Attleboro and the area at large and it participates in a “social equity” program under which as many as 45 percent of its employees could be minorities.
The other 170 employees work in a variety of places such as the company’s farm in the Berkshires town of Sheffield, where its product is grown outdoors on about four acres, and in Framingham, where Nova Farms has opened another dispensary.
Expansion in Maine
Fish said the company has also bought land in Thorndike, Maine, to grow its marijuana and “seeds are in the ground” on about two acres.
And it has an indoor growing facility in Central Falls.
All of those locations are like spokes from the hub in Attleboro, he said.
And more spokes are coming.
“Our goal is to have a regional footprint from New Jersey north,” Fish said.
The company is looking to open a facility in Connecticut as well.
The market for marijuana products in Massachusetts is worth about $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, he said.
But it’s way bigger in New York — $8 billion to $9 billion — and that’s where Nova Farms is looking to gain a foothold.
Fish said the company’s goal is to grow most, if not all, of its product outdoors where it will leave a smaller carbon footprint.
Nova Farms is also putting its products on the wholesale market and distributing to dozens of non-Nova Farms dispensaries now.
Currently, Nova Farms is the largest privately held marijuana company in Massachusetts and the second largest overall, Fish said.
“It’s been quite a ride but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “It’s been an unbelievable roller coaster.”
About $450,000 of the $588,000 given to the city will be used to install gunshot detection systems in all nine city schools, Mayor Paul Heroux has said.
He said he’s been looking for a way to better protect students and that’s one way to do it.
Gunshot detection systems eliminate a delay in notifying police and questions about whether a bang is a gunshot.
The mayor and Fish hope the gunshot detection systems are never activated, but if they are, they can save lives.
“We are honored and humbled to be able to help the city do that,” Fish said. “If that gunshot detection system saves the life of one child it will mean everything to Nova Farms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.