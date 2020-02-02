ATTLEBORO — Nova Farms is poised to become the city’s first marijuana retailer and could open sometime this month.
Company President Derek Ross said he expects the state’s Cannabis Control Commission to grant final approval for the Extension Street business at its Feb. 6 meeting.
If that happens, the company would need a final inspection before it’s allowed open its doors, but that could happen within days of CCC approval, Ross said.
The 34 Extension St. facility, located in a former jewelry factory in the Attleboro Industrial Park, would open as a retail shop for recreational marijuana and a manufacturing facility for other pot products.
Nova Farms, formerly known as Bristol County Wellness Center, has a cultivation operation in the Berkshires town of Sheffield and has already harvested 5,000 pounds of marijuana that is ready for sale, Ross said.
The company is waiting for the CCC to issue its final approval to release the crop.
Ross said the company is “fully staffed” with more than 80 employees and ready to go.
He said no issues were raised by the CCC at a recent meeting so he’s expecting approval if Nova Farms makes it on the agenda for the Feb. 6 meeting.
“We’re hoping to make the next meeting and we could commence operations within 10 days after approval,” he said.
While the company plans to open its retail shop as soon as this month on Extension, that location will be temporary, pending approval for a shop on Chartier Street, just off Route 1 in South Attleboro, Ross said.
If that location is approved, the retail shop on Extension will be closed once the Chartier Street shop is up and running, Ross said.
“It’s more convenient,” he said of the Chartier site, which is just feet from Route 1 and the Rhode Island border. “Consumers shouldn’t have to go into an industrial park to buy retail.”
A special permit application for the Chartier site is pending before the zoning board of appeals, which is awaiting the issuance of a traffic study report for the project before making a decision.
The Chartier site has met with strong opposition from residents of the surrounding neighborhood.
Joe Drazek, of Westminster Avenue said he and many of his neighbors are adamantly opposed because heavy traffic, mostly cut-through traffic from Rhode Island and heavy truck traffic from nearby industrial sites, already clogs up neighborhood streets.
The opening of a retail marijuana shop will make it worse, he said.
“For something of that scale to come in without infrastructure change is too much. It’s too close,” Drazek said.
The closing of Branch Street in Pawtucket and the demolition of the Cole Street railroad bridge in that city has forced streams of traffic onto Bacon Street, which blocks access to Westminster and other side streets, he said.
“It looks like we’d pay the price for everyone who wants to utilize it,” he said of the marijuana shop. “(The location) is great for the owners and terrible for the neighbors.”
Ross said he expects traffic to be heavy for the first month, but for it to even out over time.
He claimed a traffic study funded by his company showed that the area can handle four times the traffic it has.
Ross, who said he grew up in the neighborhood, also argued the shop, which will be constructed on what is now a 50,000-squarefoot parking lot, will enhance the area and make it safer.
“The last thing we want to be is bad neighbors,” he said.
A hearing on the matter will resume at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.