A day after skies were darkened by smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia, the sky, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that air quality may have elevated concentrations of fine-particle air pollution.
The smoke created a thick haze and odor of burnt rubber throughout the area Tuesday afternoon, resulting in firefighters responding to smoke complaints.
The air quality in the area was moderate Tuesday but was good Wednesday, according to the EPA, though it added the quality was subject to change.
During times of significant smoke in the area, the agency recommends that people with preexisting medical conditions remain indoors with windows closed while circulating indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.
Exposure to elevated fine-particle pollution levels may cause breathing problems and aggravate asthma and other pre-existing lung diseases, according to the EPA.
When pollution levels are elevated, the EPA says people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially children and adults with respiratory problems.
The wildfires are continuing as the Canadian province struggles with record-breaking heat. They have spanned more than 25,000 acres, destroyed buildings, required thousands to flee and produced huge plumes of smoke that reached Southern New England and states further south.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.