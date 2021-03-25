ATTLEBORO — Seven candidates for city offices have so far been certified for the November election, including mayoral challenger James K. Poore of Derrick Drive.
It’s still early in the process and the other two candidates, incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux and possible candidate Peter Blais, an at-large city councilor, have plenty of time to gather the 200 signatures needed for their nominations.
Nomination papers are not due in the election office until Aug. 3 at 5 p.m.
Blais also pulled papers for re-election to the council, so it’s not known for which office he will run.
Other candidates at the administrative level who are certified for the ballot are Laurie Sawyer of Curtis Avenue, who’s running for city clerk, incumbent tax collector Zaida Keefer and incumbent treasurer Laura Gignac.
Council candidates who are certified are incumbent at-large Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and first-time Ward 4 candidate Michael Angelo.
Scott Domenici is the only certified school committee candidate to date. He's running for the Ward 6 seat.
As of Wednesday there were four contested races.
Those include mayor, city clerk, Ward 4 city council and Ward 6 school committee.
Candidates for city clerk are Sawyer and current Ward 4 Councilor Kate Jackson.
There are two newcomers vying for Jackson’s council seat, Michael Angelo of Spruce Lane and David Bowie of Northfield Road.
Meanwhile, Ward 6 school committee incumbent Scott Domenici of Seanna Road is facing a challenge from Benamin Grzyb of Phillips Street.
All incumbent city councilors, with the exception of Jackson, and all but two incumbent school committee members, with the exceptions of Shannon Johnson (Ward 5) and Robert Hill (at-large), have pulled nomination papers.
Newcomer Chris Frappier of Orange Street has pulled papers for Ward 5 school committee to challenge Johnson if she runs for reelection.
The election is Nov. 2. If a preliminary is needed it will be held on Sept. 21.
