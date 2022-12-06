November was an up-and-down month for temperatures, but ended up being one of the warmest on record.
The average high temp was 57, and just four other Novembers in 83 years of record-keeping by the Attleboro Water Department beat that mark. The record is 59 set in 2001 and 2020 fell into a three-way tie at 58 degrees.
The normal average high for November is 51.
Several days at the beginning of the month were over 10 degrees above normal, the middle of the month was colder than usual, and several days at the end of the month were again warmer than normal.
The highest temperature was 78 and came during a streak of four consecutive days in the 70s near the start of the month. The 78 degrees broke a record for the date of 77 set just two years ago, and only three other November days have been hotter, water department records show.
Another daily high record fell five days later when the thermometer topped 74, smashing the record of 67 from 2012.
The average daily low for last month was 37, with 34 the norm. The lowest temperature was 22, three days before Thanksgiving.
As for rain, 2.87 was measured over seven days, with 41/2 inches typical.