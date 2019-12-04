November was colder and dryer than normal and a sharp turnaround from a rather mild but near-record wet October.
The average daily high temperature was 49, which compares to a usual 51, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The highest temperature was 71, on the first of the month.
The average daily low temperature was 30, which compares to a typical 34.
The lowest temp was 16 the middle of November, and just 13 other years in 82 years of record keeping had a lower such temp.
There was a record low for the date of 18 degrees Nov. 13. That broke by 2 degrees a the record that had stood since 1941.
It was the only day when the thermometer failed to get above freezing, with a high of just 30.
Rainfall ran 2.95 inches over nine days, but November usually receives about 4 1/2 inches.
That is a vivid contrast to October when 5.33 inches of rain fell over a record-tying 18 days.
Rainfall through the first 11 months of the year totaled 48.10 inches, which is roughly 4 inches above normal, water department records show.
