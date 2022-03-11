REHOBOTH — One of two selectmen who resigned this past week over the firing of Highway Superintendent Mike Costello said Friday that the termination was “not warranted” and “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
David Perry Jr. said the Tuesday executive session that resulted in the firing lasted about 3 1/2 hours and confirmed the vote was 3-2, with Chairman Frederick “Skip” Vadnais, Michael Deignan and George Solas voting in favor of the dismissal.
Perry and fellow selectman James Muri voted against and resigned on Wednesday to protest the move.
Perry said Costello was present at the session to defend himself against what were described as “complaints” in the meeting notice.
The complaints have not been made public.
Perry also confirmed that the matter had been under investigation for about two months and it all came to a head on Tuesday.
“It’s been going on for a while,” Perry said. “It’s been a two-month process.”
Perry said the firing was not justified.
“I was uncomfortable with the process and felt the firing was not warranted,” Perry said. “The issues discussed did not warrant termination.”
In a letter of resignation, Muri praised Costello for the job he did, and on Friday Perry did likewise.
“Nobody gave more to the town than he did,” Perry said.
He said he could not reveal details of the discussion because he is bound by executive session rules.
However, Costello can talk about it if that’s his desire because he was the subject of the discussion.
A telephone call to Costello seeking comment was not returned.
Vadnais has not responded to requests for comment.
Perry said the session pushed him over the edge and prompted him to resign.
“I just had enough,” he said. “That was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
It’s yet to be determined if there will be a special election to fill the vacant selectmen seats.