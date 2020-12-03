The National Transportation Safety Board found no obvious problems that led to an October crash in Colorado that killed a Bishop Feehan High School graduate and his new bride, but its investigation is continuing.
The Oct. 5 crash took the lives of 30-year-old Costas John Sivyllis, formerly of Norton, and his wife of four days, 33-year-old Lindsey Vogelaar.
Following their honeymoon, Sivyllis was flying a Beech S35 single-engine aircraft to the couple’s home in Port Orange, Fla., with Vogelaar aboard. The plane when went down in mountains east of Telluride, Colo., soon after take-off.
Sivyllis was a United Airlines pilot and a flight instructor.
A preliminary report indicated the take-off and climb were normal and there was no known distress signal from the pilot. The wreckage showed evidence of “a nearly vertical impact,” according to the report.
As it continues its investigation, the NTSB will examine the plane’s air frame, engine and system to try to determine a cause for the crash.
The NTSB investigates all aircraft crashes and other accidents. It can take about a year before a final report is released.
Sivyllis was remembered by Feehan officials as “one of the best” students to come out of the Attleboro school. He maintained ties after he graduated in 2009 and spoke at an event at the school three years ago.
