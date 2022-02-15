PLAINVILLE — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Tuesday on a train accident last month that killed an Amtrak conductor from Plainville, but it shed little light on what went wrong.
Emily Herrera, 26, died on Jan. 15 after apparently slipping off a train in Westerly, R.I., as it was pulling into the station, according to authorities.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
NTSB is still investigating and will now focus on operating rules of the railroad, the mechanical condition of the train, and internal and external oversight of the Amtrak system, the report said.
The report found that the train was traveling about 40 mph. Based on surveillance video from a local business, investigators determined that two of the train’s exterior doors were open with the stairs in the down position as the train arrived at the station at about 2 p.m.
The doors are normally opened as trains approach the station, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said last month. Westerly police were assisting Amtrak in the investigation.
As the train was preparing to depart on its route to Washington, D.C., the assistant conductor radioed the conductor but did not receive a response, the report said.
The assistant began searching the interior of the train and found an open door in a passenger car. The assistant and the engineer then got out of the train and searched along the tracks. They found the conductor unresponsive about 1,200 feet east of the station platform, the report said.
Herrera, a former Brockton resident, worked for Amtrak for over five years.
A GoFundMe page created to help her husband Chris pay for expenses resulting from her death has raised $48,200. In addition to her husband, she was survived by two stepsons.
The link to the GoFundMe page is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-raise-funds-for-emilys-memorial.
