ATTLEBORO — A man was taken to Study Memorial Hospital on Friday after he was spotted walking nude down busy North Main Street near the Attleboro District Court.
Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said the man was in his 50s, lives in a local group home and is mentally handicapped.
“He was experiencing some type of mental distress,” Cook said.
Police received multiple calls shortly before 11 a.m. and quickly found the man in the area of the Attleboro Literacy Center.
He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for a crisis evaluation, Cook said.