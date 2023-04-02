Virus Outbreak Federal Workers

Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines.

 Steve Helber — staff, AP / The Associated Press

The number of coronavirus cases statewide and locally continue to dwindle as both the houses of Congress voted to end the coronavirus health emergency and President Joe Biden has called a halt to it on May 11.

The number of coronavirus cases statewide fell to 2,023 in the week ending March 30, from 2,076 in the week ending March 23.

