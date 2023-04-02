The number of coronavirus cases statewide and locally continue to dwindle as both the houses of Congress voted to end the coronavirus health emergency and President Joe Biden has called a halt to it on May 11.
The number of coronavirus cases statewide fell to 2,023 in the week ending March 30, from 2,076 in the week ending March 23.
And in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area, the number of new cases fell to 49 in the week ending March 30, from 55 in the week ending March 23.
The 10 communities include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Statewide, it’s the 12th consecutive week the number of new cases has fallen.
The real number of COVID-19 cases, however, will never be known as most people now test at home and only those with severe symptoms end up reporting positives tests to health officials.
The greatest number of cases this year came in the week ending Jan. 5, with 10,075.
Locally, the greatest number of new cases came in at 269 in the week ending Jan. 5, and that number has fallen ever since.
It’s the 12th consecutive week that the number of new cases locally has fallen or essentially stayed the same.
So far during the three-year pandemic, the number of confirmed cases in Massachusetts is 2,031,114.
With a population of 7,029,917, that means 28.89% of people in the state have suffered from the disease.
With 22,511 confirmed deaths from the disease statewide, that equals a death rate of 1.1%.
The number of cases in the 10-community Attleboro area is 48,229.
With a population of 200,793 in the 10 communities, that means 24% have had the disease.
The most recent figures for the area show that 456 people have died from the disease. That’s a death rate of 0.94%, or just under 1 percent.
The disease is a threat mostly to the elderly and the immuno-compromised.
The average age of death from coronavirus in Massachusetts is 80.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.