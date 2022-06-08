PLAINVILLE -- Two condominiums were heavily damaged in a four-alarm fire late Tuesday night that displaced residents from 10 units of a three-story building.
The fire was reported about 11:45 p.m. at the Huckleberry Condominiums at 6 Messenger St., and a dozen area fire departments responded to help battle the blaze.
All residents were able to make it safely out of the building, Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
The fire began as a mulch fire that spread up the exterior of the building, and first responding firefighters found heavy fire and smoke from units 5 and 6 in the condo building.
Firefighters thought they had the fire under control about midnight but it then spread in walls to a third floor and attic.
Fire crews began fighting the flames from outside the building and then moved inside before being forced to evacuate the structure and battle the blaze again from the exterior.
Firefighters vented the roof from ladder trucks and also broke windows and skylights.
A fourth alarm was struck for additional firefighters.
The fire was under control by about 1 a.m., but firefighters remained at the scene through the early morning.
One condo owner was taken to the hospital for stress-related injuries.
Besides the two condos damaged by fire, one condo sustained water damage.
In addition to the three units damaged, those living in the other seven condos were displaced because of electrical damage.
The American Red Cross is helping those that were displaced.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Franklin, Walpole, Sharon, Bellingham and Cumberland firefighters helped out at the fire. Easton firefighters covered the Plainville fire station.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Plainville firefighters and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.