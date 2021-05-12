NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local resident who is a registered nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence is one of two nurses in New England and 18 nationwide to win a Circle of Excellence Award for her efforts to improve patient safety.
Lori Mayer, 55, of Waterford Drive, developed a system that reduced the number of “unplanned extubations” or, in layman’s terms, the number of times breathing tubes accidentally came out of a patient.
The award is given annually by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and honors individuals “for achieving excellent outcomes in the care of acutely and critically ill patients and their families.”
The other RN from New England to win the award is Jon Whiting, director of Nursing and Patient Services for the Medical Intensive Care Unit and Life Support Programs at Boston Children’s Hospital.
“Mayer ... has been instrumental in promoting a culture of safety and accountability among the nursing staff,” a statement from the AACCN said on its website, which profiled all 18 winners.
Mayer, a pediatric nurse for 34 years, said unplanned extubations can cause serious harm to a patient so it became a focus of a group at Hasbro, for which she was co-leader.
“The danger of extubations can be significant,” Mayer said. “If the tube comes out the patient could code or damage could be caused to the airway.”
Mayer’s group at Hasbro developed a system to create a greater number of patient visits by nurses focused solely on the condition of the breathing tube and to make sure it is secure.
She was nominated for the award by her team.
The new system reduced the number of unplanned extubations from 17 in one year to one during an 11-month period, according to a news release from the hospital.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle, Mayer said patient safety and working to improve it is her main interest.
And now, in her mid-50s, she’s working on a master’s degree on patient safety and quality at Southern New Hampshire University to help further that goal.
“This is where my passion lies,” she said.
Mayer lives with her husband Greg, who’s a music teacher in Walpole and a recently retired Army veteran.
They have two grown children, Zackary and Madison, an RN for the U.S. Army who is stationed in Texas.
Mayer has two stepchildren: Owen, a college student, and Grace, a recent college graduate.
Circle of Excellence award winners receive a plaque and a $1,000 honorarium, and become members of the Circle of Excellence Society.
This year’s 18 honorees will be recognized during AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition, a virtual event May 24-27.
