ATTLEBORO -- A nursing assistant has been indicted for allegedly stealing $1,000 from a resident of an Attleboro nursing home where she was employed.
Diamond Deshields, 27, of Pawtucket, was a certified nursing assistant at Garden Place Healthcare, 193 Pleasant St. when she allegedly used the resident’s debit card to withdraw the money from his bank account without his permission, a spokesman for Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Tuesday.
The resident, who was being cared for by Deshields in 2020, asked her to use his debit card to purchase snacks, but she allegedly took advantage of his trust and stole from him, the spokesman said.
The matter was referred for investigation by Attleboro police and the state Department of Public Health before it was presented to a Bristol County grand jury.
Deshields is scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on Dec. 1 on an indictment charging her with larceny from a person over 60 years old.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General William Champlin, Senior Health Care Fraud Investigators Erica Schlain and Mirlinda Sejdiu and Investigator Vanessa Asiatidis, all of Healey’s Medicaid Fraud Division, with the help of Attleboro police.
