fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

ATTLEBORO -- A nursing assistant has been indicted for allegedly stealing $1,000 from a resident of an Attleboro nursing home where she was employed.

Diamond Deshields, 27, of Pawtucket, was a certified nursing assistant at Garden Place Healthcare, 193 Pleasant St. when she allegedly used the resident’s debit card to withdraw the money from his bank account without his permission, a spokesman for Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Tuesday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.