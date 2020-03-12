Several Attleboro area nursing homes have stopped or limited visitation in an effort to protect their residents from the coronavirus outbreak.
Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham stated on its sign that it had stopped accepting visitors effective Thursday. The facility has 144 beds. A call to the administrator was not returned.
Other nursing homes, which are limiting visitors or visiting hours, are screening visitors and staff before they enter the facilities, in accordance with guidelines issued Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health.
The screening includes taking the temperature of visitors and asking them about their travel history, including international visits within the last two weeks.
“We’re still allowing visitors and have contacted the families,” said Ray McAndrews, administrator of Madonna Manor in North Attleboro. The facility cares for 129 residents.
McAndrews said the nursing home is monitoring the outbreak and is in contact with state and local health officials for changes that may affect its policy.
In a statement Thursday, Life Care Center in Attleboro encouraged families to establish alternate ways of communicating with residents, such as telephoning, texting or video conferencing.
“This is an ever-changing and unprecedented situation,” the center said in a statement, “but we remain committed to taking all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.”
Wingate Healthcare in Norton is also encouraging families to use alternative means of communicating with residents, such as Facetime and Skype.
“We realize that this may be an inconvenience. However, we are committed to taking a proactive approach to maintain the safety and wellness of our residents,” the nursing facility said in a statement.
“While none of the Wingate communities have any confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus, we feel the need for a proactive approach,” it said.
The Daggett-Crandall-Newcomb Home in Norton, which has 18 residents, has not limited visitors but is screening staff and visitors as recommended by the state guidelines.
The guidelines also include:
- Banning visitors who show signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
- Prohibiting visitors who in the last 14 days had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of the virus or are under investigation for it.
- Not allowing people to visit long-term care facilities if they currently feel sick or exhibit symptoms.
The elderly are considered at high risk for the virus.
In Washington state, 19 of 23 deaths from COVID-19 are linked to one suburban Seattle nursing home and authorities in King County said the virus has spread to at least 10 long-term care facilities.
