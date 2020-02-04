ATTLEBORO -- A New York man who authorities say skipped out on his arraignment after being arrested at a Phish concert a decade ago finally landed in court Tuesday.
Zachary Capobianco, 37, of Buffalo, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on a charge of marijuana possession with intent to distribute.
The charges stem from his arrest in June 2009 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. He allegedly had eight plastic baggies containing marijuana in addition to a scale and $144 in cash.
A warrant was issued by the court when he did not appear for arraignment.
On Tuesday, prosecutors requested $1,000 cash bail, citing the defendant's criminal record and history of failing to appear in court as required.
His lawyer, Jason Maloney of Attleboro, said his client's failure to appear in court in 2009 was a misunderstanding. He said his client is employed and owns a coffee shop. He recommended $500 cash bail.
Judge Daniel O'Shea agreed to set bail at $500 cash, which was posted.
Capobiano is due back in court later this month.
