People may be paying more for gifts to put under the evergreen boughs this year.
They’ll be paying more for the trees, too — if they can find them.
Prices of live trees — whether cut from farms in Nova Scotia and Maine or grown in this area — are up and supplies are limited.
But neither price nor scarcity is stopping people who want that traditional tree before Dec. 25.
Rick Miller, owner of Miller Family Farm in North Attleboro, has been selling cut-your-own Christmas trees since 2013.
“I’ve never seen it like this.” he says. “I’ve never seen a frenzy like we had Saturday.”
Normally, he says, the farm gets 1,500 to 2,000 pre-cut trees to supplement the 400 or so grown on the 10-acre farm. This year he got “one trailer load,” which he says were snapped up Saturday and Sunday.
All the eligible field trees are also tagged. Miller decided to close for the season on Sunday. He’d rather do that, he says, than order more trees from a source whose quality he doesn’t know.
Indian Rock Farm in Foxboro sent apologetic message to its customers this week.
“We have sold out of our choose-and-cut trees for this season,” the farm said on its website, apologizing to “anyone who has booked an appointment for next Saturday and wanted to cut a tree.”
The farm still has pre-cut New England-grown trees for sale.
Several factors are driving a widespread shortage of trees this year, the Associated Press reported recently.
Farmers struggling after the economic recession in 2009 planted fewer trees for several years, and demand has been rising in the last several years, experts said. It takes eight to 10 years for a tree to reach maturity.
Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial trees this year and also have a smaller selection to choose from.
And if you were thinking of switching to an artificial tree to avoid the bother (and cleaning up the dropped needles) you might want to think again. Shipments of artificial trees have been delayed this year due to supply chain issues, including a shortage of truck drivers to make deliveries.
“Some of the major retailers say they have about 43 percent of their inventory right now when it should be closer to 70 percent at this time of the year,” said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, which represents Christmas tree retailers.
For non-profit groups like the Boy Scouts, the hike in prices could put a crimp in their activities. Troop 25 has been selling trees at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Attleboro for the better part of two decades.
David Bozzi, committee chairman for the troop, says the profits traditionally go to paying for summer camp for the troop, and a $200 stipend for its 25 members.
The troop sold trees last year, even with the pandemic, but faced supply chain issues even then, Bozzi says.
“We got about 90 percent of our usual order,” he says.
This year, with prices from their Nova Scotia suppliers up between 38% and 40%, they’ve had to modify their plans.
“We’ve adjusted to a smaller order, from 380 trees to 360. We’ve adjusted every year based on what’s popular,” he says, noting they’ve imported more of the 6- to 8-foot trees and fewer of the costlier 8- to 10-footers.
The Scouts are open 6 to 8 p.m. on weekdays at the lot on North Main Street and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Bozzi hedges slightly when asked how business has been.
“So far (customers) have been trickling in,” he said. “We had a good Sunday,” referring to the first weekend of sales.
Usually, the first and second weekends are busy and the Scouts are sold out by the third, he says.
Not everyone is short of trees. Standley’s Tree Farm on West Street in Attleboro only sells trees that grow on its 12-acre property. Owner Bill Standley says this year is shaping up to be almost as good as last season, which, he says, was the best since the Navy vet and former salesman started selling trees in 1989.
“We are usually open six weekends,” Standley says. “We are on plan and on schedule” halfway through the season.
Like any farming operation, the weather has a lot to say about the supply of trees.
“We do have some losses during the season,” Standley says. “But it’s been a good year, a wet year.”
A rainy October helped his 6- and 7-foot trees get a deep watering without stealing from their neighbors. It’s meant the trees — mostly Cannan firs, long needle white pines and Norway spruces — are greening up nicely.
Standley, like most sellers, has had to go up in price, from $55 to $60, for any size tree. That includes sales tax, he points out, and reflects the price he has to pay for his nursery stock.
“When we started out it was $25,” he recalls, adding that the price went to and stayed at $30 for many years.
Shipping costs have gone up from 20% to 40% for the seedlings he buys.
