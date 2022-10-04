FOXBORO — The annual celebration of all things cranberry and autumn is slated to return to Patriot Place this month.
Ocean Spray’s 12th Annual Fall Harvest Celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
FOXBORO — The annual celebration of all things cranberry and autumn is slated to return to Patriot Place this month.
Ocean Spray’s 12th Annual Fall Harvest Celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
The free event will feature a cranberry harvest, family-friendly activities and appearances by New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot and team cheerleaders.
The cranberry harvest will be held at the bog behind Bass Pro Shops from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., giving visitors an inside look at a cranberry harvest and the opportunity to go on informational bog walks with Ocean Spray experts.
Ocean Spray Cranberries is an agricultural cooperative of over 700 growers worldwide. It’s headquartered in Middleboro and dates to 1930.
Activities in the South Marketplace will include fall-themed family photos and pony rides. In the North Marketplace, families can enjoy pumpkin decorating, face painting, arts and crafts, live music and more.
Fall Harvest Celebration attendees who check in via the Advantage App will receive point bonuses and be entered to win a variety of prizes including Patriots tickets.
For a complete schedule of events and additional details, visit Patriot-Place.com/FallHarvest.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.