Cranberry harvest
Cranberry harvesters work the bog behind Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place during the 2017 Ocean Spray Fall Harvest Celebration.

 sun chronicle file photo

FOXBORO — The annual celebration of all things cranberry and autumn is slated to return to Patriot Place this month.

Ocean Spray’s 12th Annual Fall Harvest Celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.