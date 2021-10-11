FOXBORO -- Ocean Spray’s annual Fall Harvest Celebration returns Saturday to Patriot Place.
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can check out Ocean Spray’s farmers harvesting the 16-acre cranberry bog behind Bass Pro Shops.
Other autumn-themed activities include pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, live music, appearances by the Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot, pony rides and family portraits.
For a complete schedule of events and additional details, visit Patriot-Place.com/FallHarvest.
