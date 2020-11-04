October turned out to be a month that finally helped the region start to move out of its drought and brought two unusual storms to boot.
A total of 5.08 inches of rain and 4 inches of snow was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department. The month usually sees about 4.4 inches of rain.
The 5.41 inches of precipitation -- rain and melted snow, and the number of days of precipitation (14) are toward the top in the record books.
October followed two months that were noticeably below normal for rainfall, with September getting just about 1.3 inches that falls well short of its roughly 4-inch average, and August only seeing about 2 inches or less than half its usual amount.
Precipitation for the first 10 months of the year now sits at 34.08 inches, still several inches below the usual nearly 40 inches.
The surprise snowstorm just before Halloween brought weather that seemed like autumn had abruptly jumped to winter. It was predicted by the weather experts but brought heavier amounts of snow than forecast to the area.
While unusual, October snowstorms aren't unheard of, but the 4 inches was the most snow for October in the books kept by the city water department. The previous top snowfall for October had been 2 1/2 inches in 2011, and that storm also came just before Halloween. Other October snowstorms were recorded in 1979, 1972, 1962, and 1960.
October also brought another most unusual storm.
A brief, fast-moving wind and rain storm the beginning of the month that blew down numerous trees and limbs, blocking roads and knocking out electricity to thousands of area homes and businesses was classified by the National Weather Service in Norton as a rare weather system called a derecho.
Named for the Spanish word for straight, derechos consist of straight-line high winds that travel long distances. They can be as damaging as tornadoes, which bring rotary winds. The storm traveled from New York, plowing through Connecticut and Rhode Island before reaching the Bay State. Winds topped 75 mph -- hurricane strength, in some areas.
From other weather data from the water department for October, the month was warmer than normal for temperatures.
The average daily high temperature was 63, which is close to a normal 62. The highest temp was 79 Oct. 22 -- one of three consecutive days in the 70s.
The average daily low was 46, which compares to a usual 43 degrees and is toward the high end in the record books.
The lowest temp was 22 the last day of October, and only seven other years in 81 years had a lower October temp. It was one of two days falling below freezing.
