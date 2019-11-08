The weather in October was surely wet, so much so that it tied a record.
Rainfall totaled 5.33 inches, which is about an inch above normal, according to Attleboro Water Department records.
One day brought over 2 inches the middle of October while a storm at the end of the month measured over an inch.
The 18 days with recorded rainfall tied an October record set in 2012. (City records go back 82 years.)
That followed a September that was well below average for precipitation — over an inch lower, with only six days getting rain.
As for temperatures, the daily average high of 63 compared to a typical 62. The highest temp was 79 degrees Oct. 2, and the lowest high was 53 — only five other years had higher such temps.
The daily average low was 46, with 43 the normal. The lowest temp on the thermometer was 34 Oct. 20, and just six other years had higher low temperatures.
Rainfall through the first 10 months of the year totaled 45.15 inches, which is over 5 inches above normal.
