ATTLEBORO -- A city police dispatcher on his way home from work is being praised for saving a suicidal woman from jumping off a bridge onto train tracks below.
Dispatcher John Walmsley was on his way home after finishing his shift about 2 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted a woman on the South Main Street bridge near Guisti Drive, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said Wednesday.
The 59-year-old woman was on the outside ledge of the bridge railing looking down at the railroad tracks, which are used by high-speed Amtrak Acela and other trains, Cook said.
Walmsley stopped, approached the woman and began talking to her, but she initially refused to step away from the ledge of the bridge.
“She made statements that it was likely that she was going to harm herself,” Cook said.
Eventually, Walmsley was able to talk her into letting him help her before he guided her by her shoulder over the railing and to the safety of the sidewalk.
“His actions certainly prevented what could have been a tragic loss of life,” Cook said.
About the same time, police were dispatched for two 911 calls about the woman on the bridge and arrived to find her being assisted by Walmsley.
Officers Artem Nikolayenko, Lindsay Bray and Sgt. Jessica Maskell assisted, as well as Officer Alexander D’Agostino of the police department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit.
Accompanying D’Agostino was Kendra Paradis, a crisis clinician employed by Community Counseling of Bristol County, who regularly accompanies the POP team to provide clinical support to at-risk individuals.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for emergency crisis treatment after Paradis conducted an on-site evaluation.
“All the right people were all at the right place at the right time,” Cook said.
A witness on scene told officers Walmsley prevented the woman from committing suicide.
“His intervention truly goes above and beyond the standard of selfless service and compassion to which our personnel are held,” Cook said, adding that Walmsley has been an Attleboro police dispatcher since 2017.
For those needing help, the National Suicide Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.