WRENTHAM -- A family of ducks is safe thanks to the actions of an off-duty firefighter and his colleagues.
Fire Capt. Robert Holst was driving through town while off duty Sunday when he noticed a crow harassing the ducks.
The crow was attempting to corner the baby ducks, which retreated into a storm drain when their mother flew off, according to a fire department Facebook post.
Holst scared the crow away and called for backup. Fire Capt. Joseph Padykula arrived and removed the storm drain while firefighter Ronald Kirby reached down and lifted each furry duckling to safety.
The firefighters released the ducklings into the woods, where it is believed their mother was hiding.
Assisting were Officer Riley McGrath and Sgt. Dan Morris.
