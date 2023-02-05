EASTON — An investigation is underway after a woman who was armed with a weapon was fatally shot by an Easton police officer on Sunday.
At about 11:30 a.m., the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
Upon arrival, Easton officers encountered a 56-year-old female who was in possession of a weapon. Officers evacuated other residents from the home.
After officers requested assistance from a regional response team and set up a perimeter, the female approached the front entryway still in possession of a weapon. An Easton officer, fearing for their safety, fired a single shot at the woman. She was later found deceased.
Following procedure, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
State Police assigned to the office will lead the investigation.