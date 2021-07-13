ATTLEBORO — A city police sergeant who transferred from the New Bedford Police Department is suing his former employer, alleging retaliation and discrimination based on sexual orientation.
Bryan Oliveira, who transferred to the Attleboro Police Department last year, is the second officer to file a discrimination lawsuit against the New Bedford police in about a month, The Standard Times of New Bedford reported.
In a lawsuit filed last week in New Bedford Superior Court, Oliveira alleges he was subjected to derogatory slurs by a detective and that his superiors failed to address or remediate alleged harassment.
After joining the New Bedford police as a cadet in 2000, Oliveira became a full-time officer in 2004. He was later appointed to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau as a detective and subsequently became a task force officer working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
It was after he became a task force officer in 2013 that a lieutenant allegedly treated him in a hostile fashion. A detective, whom he replaced as liaison for the DEA, told everyone in the office that Oliveira was gay, according to the lawsuit.
In another incident in 2017, a different detective allegedly put his arm around Oliveira during a policeman’s ball and made homophobic statements.
After transferring, Oliveira claims he was denied payment for accrued sick leave, which had been past practice.
The transfer also cost Oliveira seniority and related benefits in addition to job status and opportunity, according to the lawsuit.
He is seeking unspecified lost wages and compensation to be proven at trial.
