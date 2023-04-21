Dozens of law enforcement officers responded Friday morning to some type of disruption involving inmates at the Dartmouth House of Corrections.
The incident occurred when inmates in one of the housing units “did not want to move” as part of the process of making the facility less susceptible to suicides, a spokesman for the Bristol County sheriff’s office said.
“Part of this process is moving inmates to different housing units. Friday morning, some inmates in one of the housing units did not want to move, leading to the current incident,” the spokesman, Jonathan Darling, said in a statement.
Sheriff Paul Heroux, who took office in January on a platform to make reforms at the Dartmouth facility and Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, was planning to provide more information Friday.
Video from a WVCB Channel 5 new helicopter showed windows inside the jail blocked by cardboard boxes and sheets.
A fire extinguisher was also sprayed out of one of the windows as several officers were gathering outside the building. Other items were thrown out of windows.
The Sun Chronicle will update this story as more information becomes available.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.