Dartmouth house of Correction

Dartmouth House of Correction

 File photo

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded Friday morning to some type of disruption involving inmates at the Dartmouth House of Corrections.

The incident occurred when inmates in one of the housing units “did not want to move” as part of the process of making the facility less susceptible to suicides, a spokesman for the Bristol County sheriff’s office said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.