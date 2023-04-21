Dozens of law enforcement officers spent most of Friday dealing with a disruption involving inmates at the Dartmouth House of Corrections.
The incident began in the morning when inmates in one of the housing units “did not want to move” as part of the process of making the facility less susceptible to suicides, a spokesman for the Bristol County sheriff’s office said.
“Part of this process is moving inmates to different housing units. Friday morning, some inmates in one of the housing units did not want to move, leading to the current incident,” the spokesman, Jonathan Darling, said in a statement.
Sheriff Paul Heroux, Attleboro's former mayor, took office in January on a platform to make reforms at the Dartmouth facility and Ash Street Jail in New Bedford.
Video from a WCVB Channel 5 news helicopter showed windows inside the jail blocked by cardboard boxes and sheets.
A fire extinguisher was also sprayed out of one of the windows as several officers were gathering outside the building, some with riot shields. Other items were thrown out of windows.
The situation was described as calm early Friday night but not over.
Sheriff's office officials did confirm there were no hostages involved.
Some inmates had been moved to an outdoor basketball court and prison buses were also at the jail, expected to be used to transport inmates to other facilities.
Officers from the Plymouth and Barnstable sheriff's offices assisted.
The Sun Chronicle will update this story as more information becomes available.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.