chris gallagher

Chris Gallagher

 Juri Love/

FOXBORO — In the midst of what the state has labeled a severe drought, public works officials are finalizing plans for a major water main install linking Foxboro’s Sprague Road wells with the Witch Pond treatment plant near the Plainville town line.

The Sprague Road pumping facility, fed by three groundwater wells, is one of four well fields operated by the town — and the only one without on-site treatment capabilities, save the addition of chlorine — said Christopher Gallagher, public works director.