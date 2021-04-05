NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A small fire ignited in a bin of rags outside a downtown restaurant over the weekend is under investigation.
Firefighters found the burning rags at the rear of Mackie’s Restaurant at 49 North Washington St. about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Fire Chief Chris Coleman.
Firefighters used an extinguisher and quickly put out the flames which caused only heat damage to a light at the rear door of the building, Coleman said.
The fire chief credited a quick 911 call from the tenants at the second-floor of the building who noticed the smoke and response by firefighters for preventing the blaze from spreading into the building.
"It was very small but it had potential," Coleman said, adding that the fire would have been more extensive if the building was wood-framed instead of brick.
It is not know if the fire was accidental or some other cause, Coleman said.
The fire chief said the ground was littered with cigarettes butts. He also said the rags were likely used by restaurant workers for cleaning purposes and contained grease.
While firefighters were at the restaurant, Mansfield and Attleboro firefighters responded to a brush fire on Interstate 95 near the Toner Boulevard exit, Coleman said.
The small fire in the median of the highway was quickly put out.
