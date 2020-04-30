NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious fire outside the dilapidated Webster building early Thursday.
The fire was started in brush outside the building but did not spread to the Broadway building, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The building has been vacant for years.
The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. and was quickly extinguished, Coleman said.
"It was definitely of suspicious origin," he said.
