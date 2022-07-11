ATTLEBORO — Politicians, state officials, owners and residents all came out Monday to celebrate the start of a $23 million renovation to Gardner Terrace, a government-subsidized, low-income apartment complex for seniors and handicapped individuals.
It was billed as a groundbreaking ceremony, but no ground was actually broken.
There were, however, a number of speeches at the mid-morning ceremony, which was held in the courtyard of the complex under a tent where coffee, water, danish and blueberry muffins were served.
The owner of the complex, a nonprofit called Preservation of Affordable Housing, has been working toward the project since it bought the property in August 2020.
POAH, as it is known, made some immediate repairs to the 122-year-old building, which is a converted jewelry factory located at 46 Pine St.
But more was in the plan, and after POAH applied for and received an allocation of low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds to finance the major rehabilitation, work is ready to begin.
And it will begin this month.
That work will include replacement of the roof and siding, the installation of historic replica windows, an upgrade to the ventilation system and the installation of an energy-efficient heating and cooling system.
In addition, there will be upgrades to each of the 92 individual apartments as well as the common areas.
Completion of the project is expected in June 2024.
Aaron Gornstein, president and CEO of POAH, said his company is committed to long-term affordability.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Newton Democrat who represents the Attleboro area in Congress, and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, were there to endorse the project. Both have sway with their respective Congressional and Legislative finance committees.
Auchincloss said the single biggest challenge in the state is the cost of housing.
He said projects like Gardner Terrace, in which the public, private and nonprofit sectors work together, will help to ensure affordability for those who are elderly or handicapped.
“This represents a great example of a public-private partnership to ensure that low-income seniors can age in the community in high quality, accessible housing and not worry about being displaced in the future,” he said.
Feeney credited POAH for its effort.
“It just doesn’t happen. It takes purpose to persist through (the) challenges for the people who deserve it,” he said of the low-income retirees. “POAH has done it right over and over again.”
Feeney also lauded Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito for their support for affordable housing initiatives.
One of the residents, Joe Corliss, said he’s been very happy living at Gardner Terrace.
“I hope to live here ‘til I die, but I’m not going to die yet,” he said, prompting a laugh from the gathering.
South Coast Improvement Co. out of Marion is the general contractor for the project and The Architectural Team out of Chelsea is the designer.
Renovation of Gardner Terrace is not the only project in the neighborhood. It’s now part of a downtown makeover of sorts.
Just across the street, at 61 Pine St., Dunham Crossing is nearing completion after getting started in 2007.
Dunham Crossing consists of 14 townhouses, three of which were previously completed and sold around the time that the real estate market went belly up in 2008.
Three partially completed units were razed in 2010 and the property lay dormant until this last year.
Now the final 11 are nearing completion and will be sold at market rates — $349,000 to $374,900, according to prices found on the Internet.
On the corner of Dunham and Union, one block away from Gardner Terrace, the Ingraham Building, at 54 Union St., is being converted into 43 apartments and across the street the Foster Building, at 37 Union, is being renovated into 59 units.
And over on South Main Street the site of the former Briggs Hotel is being made ready for the construction of a 46-unit building.
The former hotel has been razed leaving a big hole in the ground.
Meanwhile, new apartment buildings, Renaissance Station North with 80 units and One Wall Street, with 136 units, are complete. Both are on the corner of South Main and Wall.
A number of industrial buildings have been demolished to make way for downtown residential living, which is being driven by the MBTA commuter rail station. It’s a short walk from all the new or renovated buildings.
Gardner Terrace is the former site of the Makepeace Jewelry Co., which moved to the city in 1888.
It was constructed in 1900 and operated until 1979 when Englehard Mineral Co., which bought it in 1952, shut it down.
It was converted to apartments in 1983 and was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.