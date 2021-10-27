NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A student was found to be in possession of an airsoft gun at the high school Wednesday, school and police officials said.
The gun initially appeared to be a firearm, according a letter sent by school officials to students, staff and families that police posted to the department's Facebook page.
Airsoft guns are replica firearms that shoot a non-lethal small pellet.
According to the post, the incident took place in the high school cafeteria just prior to the start of the school day.
"An NAHS student was found to be in possession of an air-soft gun that initially appeared to be a firearm," the letter said. "The information was immediately reported to administration, the air-soft gun was confiscated and those responsible for possessing the air-soft gun were removed from the general school setting."
Police were informed and are actively working with school administration concerning the incident.
All students involved will be accountable to the high school’s disciplinary policies as required under state law, school officials said.
"We are grateful to the members of our school community who reported what they observed, regardless of whether it was believed to be an air-soft gun," officials said. "While no member of our school was in harm's way at any time, the perception of a possible weapon in school served to incite fear."
To ensure all school occupants were assured of their safety, a public address announcement was made to the entire school after the gun was confiscated and the involved students were removed, school officials added.
"As always the safety and well-being of all members of our school community is our highest priority," officials said.
